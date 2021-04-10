EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Low moisture levels and generally stable conditions will continue to restrict shower activity for the next 24 hrs.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny.

Winds: Northeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with swells of 1.8 metres or 6 feet; therefore, high surf advisory remains in effect for the northern coastal areas.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:05 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:34 pm.