EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Low moisture levels and generally stable conditions will continue to restrict shower activity for the next 24 hrs.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair.
Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny.
Winds: Northeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with swells of 1.8 metres or 6 feet; therefore, high surf advisory remains in effect for the northern coastal areas.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:05 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:34 pm.
