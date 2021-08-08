EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Settled conditions have returned to the Leeward Islands after the passage of a tropical wave. Meanwhile moisture and instability associated with the tropical wave are affecting the British Virgin Islands. Meanwhile we are closely monitoring the progress of tropical disturbance AL94 located a few hundred miles to the east of the Eastern Caribbean. Residents should continue to listen to future reports.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.