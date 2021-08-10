EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: As Potential Cyclone Six continues to move through the area unsettled conditions are expected to continue tonight into tomorrow morning for the British Virgin Islands. Meanwhile; lingering instability and moisture over the area could generate some brief showery periods across the islands tomorrow. Possible rainfall accumulation is 10 to 15 mm or 0.4 to 0.6 inch.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy to overcast with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers and a 30 percent or low chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East- southeast at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph with possible gust up to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet, therefore a small craft advisory goes in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.