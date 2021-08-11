EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable atmosphere associated with a ridge of high pressure will continue to restrict any meaningful shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph reaching as high as 41 km/h or 25 mph over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.

