EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: High pressure is currently the dominant weather feature and generally settled weather is expected over the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast with speeds ranging from 20 to 31 km/h or 13 to 20 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet. The small craft caution remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

