EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands. It will continue to generate cloudiness and showers tonight. Meanwhile Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven will begin to affect the Leeward Islands on Saturday and the British Virgin Islands on Sunday. Residents should continue to monitor its progress.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

