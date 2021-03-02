EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A high pressure system, along with low moisture levels, could lead to low chances for cloudiness and showers over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East – northeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet. Seas are subsiding and the small craft advisory will likely be discontinued tomorrow..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:36 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.