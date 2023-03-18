Evening Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Lingering moisture across the area will trigger shower activity overnight into tomorrow morning.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of a showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of a showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph and winds could reach as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet with swells of 2.4 metres or 8 feet; therefore, a high surf warning remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:25 am.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

