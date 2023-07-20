EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: The presence of above normal levels of Saharan dust coupled with a high pressure system will keep the atmosphere generally dry and stable thereby inhibiting shower activity.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.5 metres or 2 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:52 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life