EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Some shallow moisture lingering across the Northeast Caribbean tonight could result in some brief passing showers across the islands. A more stable atmosphere persisting tomorrow will restrict shower activity except for the early afternoon hours where daytime heating could trigger some brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or moderate chance of showers during the morning, and a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers during the early afternoon hours.

Winds: Tonight, mostly light and variable or calm. Tomorrow, East at 6 to 19 km/h or 3 to 12 mph..

Seas: 1 to 1.2 metres or 3 to 4 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:02 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life