EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to move across the area and maintain a moderate chance of showers during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and breezy conditions with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 56 km/h or 35 mph mainly during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 2.1 to 3.4 meters or 7 to 11 feet, with northeasterly swells reaching 2.1 meters or 7 feet. Therefore a small craft warning and a high surf advisory are both in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:40 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life