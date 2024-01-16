EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh breeze will continue maintain a moderate chance of brief showers over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Variably cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Variably cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: East at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48 km/h or 30 mph mainly over coastal waters and elevated terrain.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life