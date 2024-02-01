EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A weak trough moving towards the area may produce brief showers. Additionally, light winds combined with daytime heating may induce brief periods of localized cloudiness and showers.

Weather tonight: Partly Cloudy Skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly Cloudy Skies with a 70 percent or high chance of morning showers.

Winds: Light and variable at first then becoming northerly at 6 to 22 km/h or 3 to 14 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet in northerly swells. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:51 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life