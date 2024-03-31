EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Pockets of moisture embedded in a moderate to fresh wind flow could trigger brief showers over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast tonight and east tomorrow at 22 to 35 km/h or 14 to 22 mph..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells up to 6 ft.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:13 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola