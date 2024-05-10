EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: The presence of a weak trough along with varying moisture and instability levels in the lower atmosphere will continue to maintain a heightened chance for shower activity across the area occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies initially, with periods of increased cloudiness and localized showers developing.

Winds: South-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life