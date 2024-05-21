EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: An abundance of non-rain producing clouds will move over the Leeward Islands tonight and tomorrow causing above normal cloudiness to prevail. Meanwhile a slight increase in the low level wind flow is likely to push shallow pockets of moisture over the area which will maintain a moderate chance of passing showers

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing overnight showers

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Winds: East-southeast at 17 to 30km/h or 10 to 18mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:33 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life