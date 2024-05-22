EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: As a low level trough moves westwards away from the area, a more stable air mass will settle across the area during the next 24 hours. However, shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the Leeward during that time. Meanwhile as the trough lingers in the vicinity of the BVI, this will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity over and around these islands for which flood watches may become necessary later this evening..

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies in general with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life