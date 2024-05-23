EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions are likely over the next twenty-four hours. However, low level pockets of moisture on the wind flow may result in occasional patches cloudiness and showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 11 to 30 km/h or 7 to 18 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards/ Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life