EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a frontal trough and a tropical wave passing well south of the region will heighten the chances of showers and thunderstorms across the islands. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 13 to 38 mm or 0.50 to 1.50 inches.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers and 50 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms..

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with showers and a 50 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast at 19 to 28 km/h or 12 to 17 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lorne Salmon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life