EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Low to mid- level moisture being enhanced by an upper level trough will produce unstable conditions across the islands tonight. Afterwards, an increase in Saharan dust will result in drier and more stable conditions.

Weather tonight: Cloudy to overcast with periodic showers and light rain with possible thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of early morning showers and a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers thereafter.

Winds: Variable tonight and east-southeast tomorrow with speeds ranging from 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18mph.

Seas: not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life