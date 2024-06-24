EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Relatively drier and more stable conditions return to the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands after the passage of a tropical wave.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

