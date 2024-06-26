EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Shallow pockets of moisture embedded within a moderate breeze will continue to pushed over the area at times and these will maintain a moderate chance of showers over the Leeward and BVI

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief morning showers

Winds: East at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet . Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life