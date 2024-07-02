EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Shallow cloud patches will continue to be pushed over the islands by a moderate to fresh breeze and these could produce brief passing showers over the islands at times.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a light shower

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower

Winds: East at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:46 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life