EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with the northern portion of a tropical wave will move into the area later this evening and could lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies initially, with a gradual increase in cloudiness and a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers after midnight.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with brief cloudy spells and a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet. Therefore a small craft advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life