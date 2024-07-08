EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: As a weak tropical wave moves westwards, the northern end of this feature could produce an increase in moisture and instability, which could heighten the chance of brief showers over these islands tonight. By tomorrow, a ridge will dominate weather conditions

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Winds: Generally easterly at 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet, small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

