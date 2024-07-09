EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions associated with the presence of a high pressure ridge will continue to restrict any meaningful shower activity across the Leeward during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile across the BVI, lingering moisture and instability from a tropical wave could maintain a moderate chance for shower activity during that time.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy conditions with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy conditions in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief early morning shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life