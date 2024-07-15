EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Instability and moisture in association with a trough near the islands may generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the British Virgin Islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast at 13 t0 28 km/h or 8 to 17 mph with lighter spells in some places.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:51 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life