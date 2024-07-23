EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a low level trough could bring brief shower activity to the area during the next 24 hours. Additionally, Saharan dust will begin to affect the air quality over the islands by tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast to east with speeds ranging from 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph and gusting to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.8 meters or 3 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life