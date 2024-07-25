EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: The sinking motion associated with a dry dusty atmosphere will restrict the formation significant weather over the Leeward and BVI tonight and tomorrow. However, a few light showers are still possible because of shallow moisture embedded within the low level wind flow

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a late afternoon shower

Winds: East at 17 to 30km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life