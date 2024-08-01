EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Moisture and instability trailing the area of disturbed weather AL97 will linger over the area tonight. As the area of disturbed weather moves further away from the area, drier conditions will move in and stifle shower activity

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy tonight with a 60 percent or moderate chance of overnight and predawn showers

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers in the morning with a reduction in the chance of showers in the afternoon

Winds: East at 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to16mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life