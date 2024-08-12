EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and Instability associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone Five will result in unsettled weather conditions across the area over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Overcast with showers and thunderstorms.

Winds: Northeast at 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph with gusts up to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 2.4 to 3.4 meters or 8 to 11 feet. A small craft warning goes into effect tomorrow morning.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life