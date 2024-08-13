EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Tropical Storm Ernesto will produce tropical storm conditions over the BVI tonight. A tropical Storm warning and a hurricane watch remain in effect for these islands. Heavy showers, gusty winds and rough seas will prevail over and around these islands with improvements expected by late tomorrow. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period could total between 100 to 152 mm or 4 to 6 inches.

Weather tonight: Cloudy to overcast with showers and a 60 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with lingering morning showers with the chance of showers decreasing by tomorrow afternoon

Winds: South -southeast at 65 to 96 km/h or 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 113km/h or 70 mph.

Seas: 2.4 to 3.7 meters or 8 to 12 ft. Small craft warning is in effect. Mariners should stay in port while sea bathers should avoid the beach.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life