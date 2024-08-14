EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Meanwhile lingering moisture and instability from rain bands associated with Hurricane Ernesto will maintain unsettled weather conditions across the BVI during the next 24 hours. Another 25.4 to 50.8mm or 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is quite possible during that time. A flash flood warning remains in effect until 8pm tonight.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief morning showers, with gradual improvements thereafter.

Winds: South-southeast at 26 to 44 km/h or 16 to 28 mph, reaching as high as 63 km/h or 39 mph during heavier showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 2.4 to 3.7 meters or 8 to 12 feet. A small craft warning remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life