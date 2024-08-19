EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A broad ridge and minimal shower activity will continue over the islands into tonight; however, early tomorrow an increase in low level moisture in association with a weak low-level trough will cause a moderate chance of showers over the Leeward

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of pre-dawn showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing afternoon showers

Winds: East-northeast at 17 to 30km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2. to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:51 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life