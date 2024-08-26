EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate trade wind flow could move across the area and lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during that time.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies in general with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers mainly after midnight.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers mainly during the morning.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:03 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

