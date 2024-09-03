EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions will prevail tonight, however low level moisture and instability could increase the chances of showers slightly tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East tonight and east-northeast tomorrow with speeds ranging from 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.8 metres or 3 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life