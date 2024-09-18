EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: An area of low pressure located northeast of the area will cause a very light wind flow to prevail over the islands. Meanwhile available moisture could cause a few light showers over some islands

Weather tonight: Mostly fair

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with 40 percent or moderate chance of a localize afternoon shower

Winds: East-northeast 6 to 13 km/h or 3 to 8mph becoming calm in most places tonight.

Seas: 1 to 1.2meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:07 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

