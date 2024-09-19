EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability could still maintain a moderate chance for some evening shower activity across the area. Thereafter a dry and stable air mass will sit across the area and restrict any meaningful shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief evening showers, becoming mostly fair thereafter.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies in general.

Winds: Southwest at 6 to 13 km/h or 3 to 8 mph, becoming calm at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:07 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life