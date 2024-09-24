EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A moderate breeze will return over the BVI’s into tomorrow. This could combine with available moisture to provide brief showers over these islands tonight and early tomorrow

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief morning showers

Winds: Generally easterly at 6 to 17 km/h or 3 to 10 mph tonight and 13 to 22 km/h or 8 to 14 mph tomorrow.

Seas: 1 to 1.2 meters or 3 to 4 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:08 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life