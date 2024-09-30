EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A weak ridge will cause a lighter wind flow to prevail over the islands tonight and into tomorrow. Whereas the ridge will cause pleasant conditions for the most part, available low-level moisture moving in from the north, will ignite brief showers around BVI’s.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent of moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing morning showers

Winds: East-northeasterly at 7 to 19 km/h or 4 to 12 mph becoming variable in most places tonight.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

