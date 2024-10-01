EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A very dry and stable air mass associated with a ridge of high pressure will continue to sit across the area and restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair skies.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief early morning shower.

Winds: North-northeast at 6 to 17 km/h or 3 to 10 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life