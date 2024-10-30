EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A developing trough along with available moisture will create an environment that favors clouds and precipitation formation. Rainfall accumulation could total between10 -25.4 mm or .40 to 1.00 inch. A flash flood watch may become necessary tomorrow for the potential of heavier rainfall on Friday

Weather tonight: Cloudy to overcast with a mixture of showers and lighter rain

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy to overcast with a mixture of showers and lighter rain

Winds: East-northeast at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48 km/h or 30 mph becoming easterly tomorrow.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northeasterly swells 2.4m or 8 feet . A high surf warning is now in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:17 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life