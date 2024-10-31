EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a deep layered trough along with an approaching tropical wave will continue to create an environment conducive to a heightened chance for shower and thunderstorm activity across the area occasionally during the next 24 hours. Rainfall totals of up to 50.8mm or 2 inches are possible during that time, therefore a flash flood watch remains in effect until 8pm tonight.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with periods of moderate to heavy showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms developing mainly after midnight.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times and accompanied by thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph reaching as high as 41 km/h or 25 mph during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with swells reaching 2.1 meters or 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:17 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life