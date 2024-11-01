EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability in conjunction with an upper level trough may continue to generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the British Virgin Islands.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies with periods of showers and a 60 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies with periods of showers and a 60 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming light and variable at times..

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 meters or 7 to 10 feet with northerly swells reaching up to 2.8 meters or 9 feet. Therefore a high surf warning remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:18 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life