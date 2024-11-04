EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Generally, settled conditions will prevail however; pockets of moisture traversing the area could trigger brief shower activity.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers

Winds: East tonight and east-northeast tomorrow with speeds ranging from 10 to 26 km/h or 6 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.8 metres or 3 to 6 feet consisting of northerly swells up to 1.5 meters or 5 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect until tomorrow.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:19 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life