EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Weak instability associated with a trough could generate brief showers over the BVI tonight. Tomorrow, a reduction in moisture will reduce the chance of showers over these islands

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of passing showers

Weather tomorrow: Generally partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Northeast at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gust to 31km/h or 30 mph at times.

Seas: 1.5tot 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet tonight increasing to 2.8m or 9 feet with northeasterly swells of 2.1 meters or 7 feet late tomorrow. A small craft advisory is now in effect but this could be replaced with a high surf advisory tomorrow.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:20 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

