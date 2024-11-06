EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with the presence of a weak upper level trough along with an approaching tropical wave will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to heavy at times accompanied by widespread thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: Consisting of northeasterly swells ranging between 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet. Therefore high surf advisories remain in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:20 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life