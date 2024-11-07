EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Unsettled conditions are likely to continue over the next twenty-four hours as a trough along with an approaching tropical wave move towards and over the islands.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and a 60 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with periods of showers and a 70 percent or high chance of thunderstorms

Winds: South-southeast at 11 to 28 km/h or 7 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet with northerly swells of up to 2.1 meters or 7 feet. Therefore a High Surf Advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:20 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life