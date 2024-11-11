EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Deep layered moisture and instability is forecast to decrease as a ridge of high pressure gradually develops over the area. Meanwhile, incoming swells will cause unsafe marine conditions for sea bathing mainly along the northern coastal areas

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Weather tomorrow: Decreasing cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of morning showers with a lower chance of showers in the afternoon

Winds: East-southeasterly tomorrow with speeds between 11 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter.

Seas: 2.1 to 2.8 meters or 7 to 9 feet with northerly swells of 2.4 meters or 8 feet tonight and northerly swells of 2.1 meters or 7 feet tomorrow. The high surf warning is expected to be downgraded to an advisory tomorrow.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:22 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

