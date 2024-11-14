EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: The presence of a frontal boundary just north of the area and tropical depression nineteen in the southwest Caribbean Sea will result in a slack pressure gradient producing a light to gentle breeze. The frontal boundary could also bring unsettled weather for the area. In addition, from tomorrow, seas will be elevated due to the presence of ground swells.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Winds: East- northeast tonight and South tomorrow with speeds less than 16 km/h or 10 mph and could also become variable or calm occasionally.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.4 meters or 4 to 8 feet with northerly swells 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet from tomorrow. Therefore, a high surf advisory will go into effect from tomorrow.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:24 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

